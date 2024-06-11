18 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

The fire likely originated from unattended cooking at one of the stalls in the coffee shop, SCDF said. PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Michelle Chin
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 12:35 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 12:15 PM

SINGAPORE – Eighteen residents were evacuated by the police in the early morning hours of June 11 when a fire broke out in an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze that damaged the eatery in Block 407 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. The people evacuated lived on the second floor.

The fire likely originated from unattended cooking at one of the stalls in the coffee shop, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on June 11.

At about 2.40am, the SCDF was alerted to the fire that firefighters later extinguished with four water jets.

Most of the stalls suffered damage.

In the Facebook post, the SCDF advises people:

1. Not to leave cooking unattended

2. Not to place any flammable materials near heat sources

3. Not to leave grease and oil stains in the stove area

More On This Topic
Fire at $40m Yishun coffee shop leaves one with minor burns; 19 others self-evacuate
Fire breaks out in Telok Blangah industrial unit where workers were roasting coffee beans

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top