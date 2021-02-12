18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 in community and 16 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday (Feb 12) noon, taking Singapore's total to 59,777.

They include two community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). There were also 16 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

The ministry confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, three of which were in the community, including a 66-year-old permanent resident who owns and works at a sundry shop at Chinatown Complex, and his 32-year-old Singaporean son.

The man and his son, who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, did not seek medical treatment despite showing symptoms, said MOH.

The Chinatown Complex stall owner developed a dry cough on Jan 28 and anosmia, or loss of smell, on Tuesday (Feb 9).

He was detected from community surveillance testing of stallholders and shop owners in Chinatown on the same day, said MOH.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, and he was brought to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance.

His serology test result came back negative, indicating this is likely a current infection, said MOH.

His son, who works part-time as a waiter at Swensen's in Changi Airport Terminal 3, was last at work on Monday.

The 32-year-old Singaporean developed a runny nose on the same day after work.

As he had been identified as a close contact of his father, the ministry contacted him on Wednesday and placed him on quarantine.

The ministry urged people who are unwell, including those showing mild symptoms, to be socially responsible, see a doctor immediately and stay at home to reduce the risk of transmission.

It also noted that both the 66-year-old shop owner and his son did not use the TraceTogether App or carry their tokens with them.

"Effective contact tracing is an important enabler to ringfence community transmission," MOH said.

"Individuals are reminded to turn on their TraceTogether App or carry their TraceTogether token at all times so that we can quickly identify and isolate the close contacts of Covid-19 cases, and limit further infections," it added.

The last community case is a 20-year-old full-time national serviceman who works at the Singapore Armed Forces premises outside Paya Lebar Airbase.

The Singaporean does not stay in camp and his work does not involve interacting with other units, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from three cases in the week before to seven cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from two cases in the week before to six in the past week.

With 32 cases discharged on Thursday, 59,543 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 33 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 139 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 107 million people. Over 2.3 million people have died.