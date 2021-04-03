1 community infection among 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Saturday (April 3), taking Singapore's total to 60,468.

One of them was in the community, while the other 17 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases in the migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, there were 43 new coronavirus cases reported by MOH, all of them imported.

All 43 had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Forty-one were asymptomatic and two had symptoms. They were detected through screening and surveillance by the ministry.

The 43 included a Singaporean and five permanent residents who returned from Germany, India and the United Kingdom.

One of the PRs was a 46-year-old woman who tested positive only after her quarantine ended, when she sought medical treatment for an unrelated condition on Thursday.

The woman, whose serology test result was pending, was exposed to Covid-19 during her flight to Singapore, MOH said.

Three of Friday's new cases are student's pass holders who arrived from India and Myanmar.

Another three are work pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines.

There were also 25 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom five are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining six cases are short-term visit pass holders from India, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Two of them, from Papua New Guinea, tested negative on arrival and during isolation but were later identified as close contacts of an earlier Covid-19 case during their flight to Singapore.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community had increased to two in the past week, from one in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community had also increased from one to two in the same period.

With 15 patients discharged on Friday, 60,161 have recovered from the disease.

Forty patients remained in hospital, including one in a critical condition in intensive care, while 204 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while another 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.