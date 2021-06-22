18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 15 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (June 22), taking Singapore's total to 62,448.

Of these, 15 were community cases - five of which are currently unlinked.

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories, and three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday night MOH said a 44-year-old man died of complications from Covid-19 infection on Sunday.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 35.

The man was admitted to Alexandra Hospital on May 25 and was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection the next day.

"He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus," said MOH.

Alexandra Hospital has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them, added the ministry.

MOH added that special testing operations will be conducted for all staff at the FairPrice supermarket at 166 Bukit Merah Central.

This is to disrupt any undetected community transmission after cases of Covid-19 infection were found among people who had visited the supermarket.

"We will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited FairPrice at 166 Bukit Merah Central between June 3 and 21," said MOH.

Five more people were added to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, said MOH on Monday night. This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 78.

There were no new cases from workers' dormitories, marking a week since the last dormitory case was confirmed on June 14.

The weekly total number of community cases was 103 in the past week, up from 49 in the previous week. The number of unlinked cases in the past week was 20, up from 15 cases in the week before.

There are currently 38 active clusters of infection, up from 37 on Sunday. Two new clusters were declared at 119 Bukit Merah View and 121 Bukit Merah View, and one cluster that started with a 59-year-old woman who tested positive on May 19 was closed as there were no new cases linked to it for 28 days.

MOH said 134 patients remained hospitalised, none of whom was in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 191 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 35 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.