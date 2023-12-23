18 motorists nabbed in early morning, islandwide drink-driving blitz

SINGAPORE – The Traffic Police (TP) conducted islandwide operations against drink driving in the early morning of Dec 23, 2023, resulting in the arrests of 18 motorists.

Regular enforcement operations can be expected during the festive period, especially following a rise in drink-driving accidents from 2020.

At a roadblock near Republic Avenue towards the East Coast Parkway on Dec 22, a team from The Straits Times observed dozens of police officers setting up a roadblock. From about 11.45pm, traffic came to a crawl on the two-lane road as officers performed preliminary checks before directing some motorists to take breathalyser tests.

The deputy commanding officer of the TP’s patrol unit, Superintendent Puteh Shariff, said: “Drink driving is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act which endangers the safety of all road users. The Traffic Police take a serious stance against those who drink and drive and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who do.”

Among those chosen for the breathalyser tests were middle-aged men and younger drivers. A total of 56 motorists were stopped and tested for alcohol consumption at the various roadblocks.

A total of 10 men and seven women, between the ages of 23 and 70, failed their tests and were arrested for drink driving. A 35-year-old male driver was also arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen.

At the roadblock near Republic Avenue, a slightly flushed-looking driver told an officer that he had had one drink and that it was his first time taking a breathalyser test. The officer explained to the man what the test entailed and instructed him not to touch the device.

The driver had to repeat the test three times, as he had not blown enough of his breath into the device. He eventually heaved a sigh of relief when the screen on the device showed a “pass”.

In Singapore, the legal alcohol limit for driving is 80mg for every 100ml of blood, or 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

A middle-aged driver who had also passed the breathalyser test was told by an officer that he could still be liable to be hauled up should he be involved in an accident while driving home from the police roadblock.

Drink-driving accident figures were the lowest in 2020, when there were 146 such accidents. The figure rose to 155 in 2021 and 170 in 2022.