18-month-old among five taken to hospital after accident between taxi, car near Gardens by the Bay

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The collision happened at the junction of Marina Gardens Drive and Marina South Avenue on June 1.

SINGAPORE – An 18- month -old toddler was among five people taken to hospital after a traffic accident involving a taxi and a car near an entrance to Gardens by the Bay on June 1.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), in response to queries, said they were alerted to the accident, which happened at the junction of Marina Gardens Drive and Marina South Avenue, at about 2.30pm that day.

The authorities added that a 42 -year-old female car driver and a 67-year-old male taxi driver, along with his three passengers, aged between 18 months and 66 years, were taken conscious to hospital.

One was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, and the other four to the National University Hospital.

The police said the taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

In photos seen online , a blue ComfortDelGro taxi and a dark-coloured car have stopped in the middle of a junction near the south entrance of Gardens by the Bay following an accident.

Airbags appear to have been deployed in both vehicles.

The front right side of the taxi appears to be damaged, while the car’s right passenger door is badly dented. Debris from the collision is seen scattered across the road.

According to annual statistics released in February 2026 by the Traffic Police, the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year-high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents has also risen – from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro and Gardens by the Bay for more information.