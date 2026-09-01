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18 bus services to skip some city centre stops late on Sept 2 to 4

Eighteen bus services will skip stops in Beach Road, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue during this period.

SINGAPORE – Eighteen bus services will be diverted late at night from Sept 2 to 4 owing to urgent road works in the city centre.

The affected bus services are 10, 36, 56, 57, 70M, 77, 97, 100, 106, 111, 130, 131, 133, 167, 195, 196, 857 and 960.

The services will be affected from 10pm till the last bus, on each of the three nights.

SBS Transit said in an advisory on Sept 1 that some of its bus services will skip stops in Beach Road, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue, as well as those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

The affected services will be diverted to travel on alternative routes, it added.

In a separate statement, SMRT said its buses will skip stops in Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard.