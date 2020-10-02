17-year-old pedestrian in hospital after jaywalking accident in Paya Lebar Road flings her in the air

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she and a 24-year-old man were hit by a taxi on Thursday afternoon (Oct 1) at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Geylang Road.

A video of the accident posted by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows the Silvercab colliding with the two pedestrians who were crossing the junction even though the red man traffic signal was on.

The impact sends the two pedestrians and their belongings flying.

The male pedestrian is later seen getting up to check on his companion before gesturing at the taxi.

A police spokesman said that they were alerted to the accident involving the taxi and two pedestrians at 3.23pm on Thursday.

The 17-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

The police are investigating the case.

