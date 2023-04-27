17-year-old arrested over loan-shark harassment in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old youth was arrested for his suspected involvement in loan-shark activities, said the police.

On April 23, the police found the gate of a flat in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 locked with a bicycle lock, after they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment. Words were scribbled on the wall beside the unit.

Through inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, the identity of the teenager was established. He was arrested on April 26.

Police investigations are ongoing.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan-shark harassment can be fined from $5,000 to $50,000, jailed up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” said the police, adding that they have zero tolerance for loan-shark harassment activities.

They also advised people to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist loan sharks in any way.

Members of the public can call the police on 999 or the National Crime Prevention Council’s X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 to report suspected loan shark activities.