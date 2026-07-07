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Major international sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup often lead to an increase in gambling activity, said the police.

SINGAPORE – Seventeen people were arrested following islandwide raids on unlawful remote gambling operations on July 6, leading to the seizure of more than $720,000 in cash.

In a statement on July 7, the police said simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Potong Pasir, Changi, Pasir Ris, Bedok, Joo Chiat, Tampines, Kaki Bukit, West Coast, Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang.

Fourteen men and three women – aged between 45 and 76 – were arrested. More than $720,000 in cash, electronic devices including mobile phones and computers, and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Police Intelligence Department and the Special Operations Command were involved in the raids.

Four men, aged between 47 and 76, and a 47-year-old woman will be charged in court on July 8 for offences under the Gambling Control Act.

If found guilty, they could be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

Investigations against the remaining 12 people are ongoing.

Major international sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup often lead to an increase in gambling activity, including illegal betting, the police said.

“Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities,” they said.

“The police will continue to take firm enforcement action against those involved in illegal gambling activities, to prevent and deter persons from participating in, or profiting from, unlawful gambling activities.”

Those seeking help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling on 1800-6-668-668.

Singapore Pools is the only licensed operator in Singapore for lotteries, sports betting and remote gambling services, and all others – online or offline – are illegal.

On June 9, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development announced stepped-up enforcement against illegal gambling during the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament from June 11 to July 19, alongside public education efforts on problem gambling.