17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Sunday (March 14), taking Singapore's total to 60,105.

All 17 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, it was announced that a 61-year-old man died on Friday from complications due to Covid-19, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 30.

MOH said the Singaporean man had been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work, and returned to Singapore on Jan 30.

He developed a cough just before departing the UAE, had shortness of breath on the same day, and tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore.

He had past history of hypertension (high blood pressure), hyperlipidaemia (abnormally high levels of fats in the blood) and gout.

MOH said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

All eight cases on Saturday were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 17 patients remain in hospital, though none are in critical condition, while 80 are recuperating in community facilities.

Meanwhile, 11 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, and 59,946 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Fifteen who tested positive have died of other causes.