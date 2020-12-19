17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Saturday (Dec 19), all of which were imported.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.

Saturday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,403.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, nine new imported coronavirus cases were confirmed.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

The imported cases included two Singaporeans and a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India and Austria. They were all asymptomatic.

The remaining cases are three work permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore, a dependant's pass holder, a short-term visit pass holder and a special pass holder.

The special pass holder arrived here from India to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

MOH said all the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during that period.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 13 cases discharged on Friday, 58,250 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, and 56 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive had died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 74.2 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.