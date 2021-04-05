17 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 17 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon on Monday (April 5), taking Singapore's total to 60,495.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday.

All of the cases were imported and were on stay-home notices or isolated, said MOH.

They included student pass and work permit holders travelling from India, the United States, Bangladesh and Malaysia. There was also a sailor arriving on a vessel who was tested on board without disembarking.

MOH said that epidemiological investigations are under way.

The ministry added that all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed under quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine so that the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.

No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

With 17 cases discharged on Sunday, 60,187 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital while 206 are recuperating in community facilities. One is still in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 128 million people. More than 2.8 million people have died.