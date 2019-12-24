17 Elmark ceiling fan models recalled over safety issues

More than 500 units of ceiling fans from 17 models by Elmark Marketing are being recalled after checks showed they could pose safety problems.

These fans could potentially fall, electrocute someone or cause a fire, product safety agency Enterprise Singapore said yesterday.

Fan blades could also come loose when in use and cause cuts.

Although no reports of injuries have been made, Enterprise Singapore said it was alerted after an Elmark fan blade broke when in use. This prompted further checks.

Elmark is recalling the 17 fan models and has posted a notice on its website to inform customers they can trade in an affected model for a $150 voucher.

It said the 17 models were unregistered and sold without a valid safety mark as required for controlled goods under Singapore's consumer protection regulations.

According to Elmark's website, the company, which was established in 1988, distributes ceiling fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

The 17 recalled models are: AC 4054, E502 Aeratron, EC 888, EC 999, ED 866, EL03 Cane, EL03 Leaf, ELS 52 HHA, EL 3888 Elegant, ES 380S, ES 803, ES 803 Mini, Fanaway, Fantasy UFO 38, V6 Mini, V8 Jazz and VIP 99.

Elmark, which apologised for the recall, said the $150 voucher is valid for five years and is transferable. The company is also offering to remove affected fans for free, for customers who do not want to keep them.

Those who are unsure can take a photo of their product and send it to 9022-6365 via WhatsApp. Consumers can also check www.elmark.com.sg, call 6741-0729 or e-mail recall@elmark.com.sg

When contacted by The Straits Times, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said between January last year and Sunday, it had received four complaints regarding Elmark ceiling fans.

"In general, consumers complained of defective parts in their ceiling fans and unsatisfactory after-sales service," it said.

Affected consumers can also contact Case at its hotline on 6100-0315, or visit www.case.org.sg

Online sites that carry the affected Elmark fans told ST they have removed the models from their listings.

A Qoo10 spokesman said the company prefers to "err on the side of caution and does not hesitate to remove affected products" whenever it gets wind of lapses.

"A conversation can then be had with the supplier and we will reinstate the models if they are found to meet safety standards," he added.

Anyone found guilty of supplying controlled goods that have not gone through proper tests and certification can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Under consumer protection regulations, ceiling fans are controlled goods that must be tested and certified. They should also be registered with Enterprise Singapore and fitted with a safety mark.

Enterprise Singapore said consumers should take precautions with their ceiling fans, such as checking the suspension system and blades for cracks once every two years.

The fans should also not be installed on an unstable ceiling or in a wet or moist area.

Those who wish to report product safety issues can call Enterprise Singapore on 1800-773-3163 or send an e-mail to consumerprotection@enterprisesg.gov.sg