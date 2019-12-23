17 Elmark ceiling fan models recalled after safety problems found

SINGAPORE - Seventeen models of ceiling fans by Elmark Marketing could pose safety problems, such as potentially falling, electrocuting a person or causing a fire, Enterprise Singapore said on Monday (Dec 23).

They could also cause cuts, said the product safety agency, adding that consumers should stop using them, as they were found to not meet safety requirements.

Although no reports of injuries have yet been made to Enterprise Singapore, Elmark is recalling the 17 fan models.

According to its website, Elmark - established in 1988 - distributes ceiling fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

The 17 recalled models are: AC 4054, E502 Aeratron, EC 888, EC 999, ED 866, EL03 Cane, EL03 Leaf, ELS 52 HHA, EL 3888 Elegant, ES 380S, ES 803, ES 803 Mini, Fanaway, Fantasy UFO 38, V6 Mini, V8 Jazz and VIP 99.

Consumers can check Elmark's website at www.elmark.com.sg, call 6741-0729, or e-mail

recall@elmark.com.sg for more details on the recall, including recall

instructions, and how to identify a fan's model number to find out if have an affected model.

Affected consumers can contact the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) at its hotline on 6100-0315 or visit www.case.org.sg for further assistance.

Under Consumer Protection Regulations, ceiling fans are controlled goods that must be tested and certified. They should also be registered with Enterprise Singapore and fitted with a safety mark.

Anyone found guilty of supplying controlled goods that have not gone through these proper processes can be jailed up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Enterprise Singapore also said that consumers should take precautions with their ceiling fans, such as checking the suspension system and blades for cracks once every two years.

The fans should also not be installed on an unstable ceiling or in a wet or moist area.

When cleaning, consumers should use warm water and take care not to press down or bend the fan blades. Soap or strong detergent is not recommended, the agency said.

Those who wish to report product safety issues can call Enterprise Singapore on 1800-773-3163 or send an e-mail to consumerprotection@enterprisesg.gov.sg