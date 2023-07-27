16-year-old among 1,688 people being investigated after 300 raids in anti-crime blitz

SINGAPORE - Once dimly-lit, the lights at a Thai disco in Orchard Plaza were suddenly turned on and the music stopped as the authorities raided the place, catching patrons by surprise.

There was a hint of a sweet aroma in the air, and a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officer questioned three women in a VIP room.

An e-vaporiser was on their table. It wasn’t theirs, they claimed. The HSA officer took down their particulars anyway.

This midnight raid on July 21, which the media were allowed to witness, was just one of more than 300 operations the authorities conducted over five weeks, targeting illegal and criminal activities.

Between June 16 and July 23, over 300 raids were conducted and 1,688 people - 1,080 men and 608 women, aged between 16 and 82, were investigated for various offences.

The police declined to say what offence the 16-year-old had allegedly committed.

The raid at the Thai disco involved officers from Tanglin Police Division, the Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), HSA, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau.

At the disco and another nightclub on July 21, one man and four women, aged between 28 and 33, were caught with vapes.

Vaping has been illegal since Feb 2018, carrying a fine of up to $2,000 for anyone caught using, buying or possessing vapes.

In 2022, 4,916 people were caught for the offence, a jump from the 1,266 caught in 2020, and 4,697 in 2021.