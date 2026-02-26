167 people under investigation for involvement in scams, with losses of over $6 million

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A total of 167 suspected scammers and money mules are being investigated by the police for ruses in which victims collectively lost more than $6.2 million .

This follows an operation from Feb 13 to 25 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

In a statement on Feb 26, the police said the 167 people are believed to be involved in more than 400 scam cases, including e-commerce, job, investment and rental scams.

The people – comprising 119 men and 48 women , aged between 16 and 73 – are assisting with investigations for cheating, money laundering or providing unlicensed payment services.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted, while those who launder scam proceeds and provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Those involved in money mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.