161 suspected drug offenders nabbed in CNB raids; $234k worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE – The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 161 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation from Monday to Friday, and seized drugs with a total estimated street value of about $234,000.

According to CNB’s statement on Friday, these drugs included 2,876g of heroin, 209g of “Ice”, 23g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, five Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and a bottle of methadone.

The areas covered in the anti-drug operation included Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Geylang and Toa Payoh.

In one instance, a 59-year-old man was arrested near Lorong 7 Toa Payoh on Tuesday. CNB officers recovered about 489g of heroin from him, and seized 2,067g of heroin, 140g of “Ice”, a bottle of methadone and drug utensils after forcing their way into his hideout.

In another instance, two men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested in a hotel room near Geylang Road on Monday. About 226g of heroin, 18g of “Ice”, three Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and drug utensils were seized in the room.

Superintendent Qamarul Zaman Hussin, deputy commanding officer of CNB Enforcement ‘L’ Division, said: “Drug abuse is a serious threat to our society and if left unchecked, can bring about dire consequences (affecting) the safety and well-being of our people.

“Our officers will not let up our enforcement efforts against drug traffickers and abusers, so that our families and children can live in a safe and drug-free environment.”

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), the offender may face mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into arrested suspects are ongoing.