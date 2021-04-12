160 needy families in Bukit Batok given food, vouchers

Until her breast cancer diagnosis 10 years ago, Madam Rubiah Hamid was cooking meals for needy families as a member of her neighbourhood Residents' Committee (RC) in Bukit Batok.

Now needing a wheelchair, it was the 58-year-old who received a helping hand, with Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai presenting her with food and vouchers yesterday.

The former cook at a childcare centre lives with her husband, a 59-year-old heart attack survivor who does odd jobs.

The couple was among 160 low-income families who received $75 worth of supermarket vouchers, a 5kg bag of rice and a box of Ajwa dates. Dates are commonly eaten by Muslims when breaking fast during the fasting month of Ramadan, which starts tomorrow.

The event was organised by the Bukit Batok Community Club (CC) Malay Activity Executive Committee and the Muhammadiyah Association.

The People's Association said the event held at Bukit Batok CC was aimed at bringing festive joy to the vulnerable and underprivileged Malay/Muslim families in the constituency as they prepare to fast during Ramadan. Many of the residents had suffered loss of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

Another beneficiary was Madam Siti Zubaidah, and her husband and their five children, aged between six and 21. Two of her children need constant medical attention.

"My husband is a merchandiser and the sole breadwinner. I work part time, helping other low-income families babysit their kids, so the vouchers will really help me a lot," said the 40-year-old.

Addressing residents, Mr Murali said: "This is the Bukit Batok way - helping one another, and particularly for our Muslim friends while you are observing the fast, making sure that you are fully supported."

Rei Kurohi