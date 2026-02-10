16-year-old caught riding deregistered motorbike without valid driving licence under probe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Traffic police officers stopped the 16-year-old female motorcyclist on the ECP during a routine patrol on Feb 5.

SINGAPORE – A 16-year-old who was caught riding a deregistered motorcycle without a valid driving licence on the ECP is under investigation.

In a statement on Feb 10, the police said traffic police officers stopped the girl on the ECP during a routine patrol on Feb 5 at about 5.40pm.

Checks revealed that she did not possess a valid driving licence and was riding a deregistered motorcycle.

The teenager had a female pillion rider, also 16, putting both of them and other road users at risk, said the police.

The teen motorcyclist is being investigated for multiple traffic-related offences, including using a deregistered vehicle, underage driving, using a vehicle without a licence and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

The police said deregistered vehicles pose safety risks as they are not covered by insurance and may not be roadworthy.

“When operated by underage or unlicensed drivers, the dangers are further compounded, endangering not only the drivers, but also other road users.

“Vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring proper disposal of their deregistered vehicles.”

The police urged road users to be vigilant and report suspected cases of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers.