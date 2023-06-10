16-year-old boy charged with criminal intimidation after allegedly pointing knife at victim

Police were seen confronting the boy in the middle of a busy road on June 9. PHOTO: @SINGAPORE_INCIDENTS/INSTAGRAM
Elaine Lee
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old boy was charged with criminal intimidation after he allegedly held a knife and pointed it towards his victim, a district court heard on Saturday.

According to court documents, the teen, who cannot be named due to his age, intended to cause alarm to his victim in the vicinity of Block 427 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 10.30pm on Friday.

In a video posted on Instagram page Singapore Incidents, several police officers are seen confronting a person in the middle of a busy road, holding up traffic.

The person then starts running against traffic, with the police chasing him.

The court ordered the boy to be remanded at Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for a day for medical examination.

The case is expected to be heard again on June 23.

Those convicted of criminal intimidation may be jailed for up to two years and fined.

