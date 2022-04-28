16 workplace deaths in S'pore this year, more inspections to take place: Zaqy

SINGAPORE - More workplace safety inspections will be conducted here this quarter after 16 workplace deaths were recorded this year, with seven taking place this month alone.

Speaking at the launch of this year's National Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Campaign on Thursday (April 28) at the NTUC Centre in Marina Boulevard, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said there were two separate fatal accidents just yesterday, and this month's death toll has been the worst since February last year.

Hence, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is devoting more resources to conduct 25 per cent more inspections this quarter compared with the last, Mr Zaqy said.

He added: "This trajectory is very worrying, especially when many of these accidents could have been prevented with basic risk controls."

He said preliminary investigations for some of the recent accidents found a lack of control measures and safe work procedures in place.

He gave two examples of this.

In the case of a forklift operator who died in February at the site of a Build-To-Order project after he was pinned by an overturned forklift, the operator was not wearing a seat belt, said Mr Zaqy.

In another tragic case this month, in which an engineer stepped on a false ceiling panel while performing inspections at the maintenance level of the CapitaSpring building and fell 30m to her death, the engineer was not wearing fall arrest equipment, which could have lowered the risk of her falling from height.

Said Mr Zaqy: "Our WSH performance over the past few months could, and should have, been better, and these accidents serve as a grim reminder for us to take workplace safety seriously.

"When we reflect on the basic lapses in the recent accidents, such as not wearing seat belts in vehicles or fall protection gear when working at height, it suggests that the education and outreach we do may fall on deaf ears if it is not reinforced by company processes and culture that prioritise WSH."

He said MOM has been ramping up enforcement operations, focusing on worksites with common accident risks such as work-at-height activities and the use of heavy machinery, including forklift and elevated platforms.

Inspectors will be checking that risk assessments and safe work procedures are in place, and they will advise companies on best practices, where appropriate, and penalise errant companies where needed, Mr Zaqy added.