16 people guided down from stalled Battlestar Galactica ride at USS; no injuries reported

The ride has been checked and will resume on Nov 29 when USS opens.

SINGAPORE - Sixteen thrill-seekers on the popular Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon attraction at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) had to disembark midway through their roller-coaster ride after it stalled on Nov 28.

In response to queries, a spokesperson for Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), which manages USS, said the ride experienced a “temporary technical interruption” at about 5pm.

“As part of our strict safety protocols, it automatically stopped at a safe point on the track. Our trained operations team promptly assisted all 16 riders to disembark, in accordance with our standard operating procedures,” the spokesperson said, adding that there were no injuries.

RWS added that the ride will resume on Nov 29 when USS opens, following the completion of “a thorough safety check”.

“The safety of our guests is always our top priority. We regret any inconvenience caused and thank our guests for their patience and understanding,” the spokesperson said.

In a video posted on Sgfollowsall Instagram page, people wearing safety harnesses can be seen checking a stationary roller-coaster ride in midair. In another part of the video, people are seen walking down the track structure.

According to the video’s caption, riders were stuck on the roller coaster for “30 to 40” minutes in the rain.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was not alerted to the incident.

This is not the first time the ride has malfunctioned since the theme park opened its doors in 2010.

The ride was stuck for about 20 minutes in April 2016 due to “a technical error”, and riders were instructed to evacuate safely from the lower section of the ride.

Before that, the ride was closed a few times, with a stoppage lasting almost two years before it was reopened in May 2015 .

Based on the American science-fiction series about a war between humans and a robot race, the ride comprises a pair of duelling roller coasters.