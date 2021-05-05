16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including one in community

SINGAPORE - One new Covid-19 case in the community was reported at noon on Wednesday (May 5).

There were also 15 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The sole community case is not linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster, MOH added. The cluster currently has 40 linked cases as of Tuesday night.

In all, 16 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 61,268.

There were no new cases from the workers' dorms.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, three visitors to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Ward 9D, a pharmacist and one patient made up the five new Covid-19 cases linked to Singapore's largest active cluster.

All of them were detected from proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at TTSH or their close contacts, and had already been placed under quarantine, said MOH.

Of these, five have tested positive for the virus variant from India. This includes the earliest member of the cluster to have Covid-19 symptoms, a 57-year-old TTSH patient who developed a fever on April 16.

The nurse who was the first detected case of the TTSH cluster also tested positive for the variant.

Covid-19 in the community continues to rise, with the number of new cases increasing to 64 cases in the past week from 11 in the week before.

There were also 12 imported cases who had been placed on SHN on arrival in Singapore.

With 17 cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,808 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 131 patients remain in hospital, including two in critical condition in the intensive care. They are not linked to the TTSH cluster.

Another 267 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.