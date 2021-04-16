16 new coronavirus cases here, all imported

Of the 16 new imported coronavirus cases reported yesterday, 10 are work permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of the 10 are foreign domestic workers, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Yesterday's new cases took Singapore's total to 60,735.

All the cases had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

The other six patients comprise three permanent residents returning from India and the Philippines, one dependant's pass holder arriving from India, one work pass holder coming from Malaysia and one short-term visit pass holder arriving from India to visit a family member.

All of them were asymptomatic when tested during their SHN periods, said MOH.

"Epidemiological investigations are in progress," it said.

"In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases."

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community had remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week had fallen from two cases to one case over the same period.

Update on cases

New cases: 16 Imported: 16 (3 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 work pass holder, 10 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 288 In hospitals: 57 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 231 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,402 Discharged yesterday: 25 TOTAL CASES: 60,735

With 25 cases discharged yesterday, 60,402 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 57 patients in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 231 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.