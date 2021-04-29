16 community infections among 35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 8 linked to possible Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (April 29), taking Singapore's total to 61,121.

They included 16 community cases and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them, eight are linked to the Filipino nurse who works at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and were detected by the Health Ministry's proactive testing of patients and staff in the affected ward.

As a precautionary measure, all staff working in TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19 infection, said MOH.

Another seven are family members of the 38-year-old Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1, and had already been placed on quarantine.

There were 19 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a possible Covid-19 cluster surfaced at TTSH, with a nurse infected and likely infections in a doctor and three patients in a general ward.

The hospital said on Thursday that no visitors will be allowed into its wards until further notice.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 149 million people. Over 3.15 million people have died.