16 charged with corruption in relation to advertisement and servicing contracts

SINGAPORE – Sixteen people were charged in court on Jan 29 for corruption and cheating offences. They include employees from The British Council, Sephora Asia, Fei Siong Food Management, SMRT’s business arm Stellar Lifestyle and ComfortDelgro’s advertising arm Moove Media.

Low Lee Soon, a 61-year-old arts director of Moove Media, is accused of accepting bribes worth $160,000 in the form of cash loans from Xu Zhiping, 38, who is a shareholder of advertising firms Channelbytes, Channelink and Multiverse Media.

Xu had allegedly conspired with Jane Hong Hoe Chun, 53, who is director of the three advertising companies, to advance their business interests with Moove Media and ComfortDelGro Corporation. Their charge sheets do not state the contracts the companies were involved in.

While investigating Low, Xu and Hong, the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Jan 29 that it discovered offences involving another 13 individuals who were charged on Jan 29.

They include Muhammadd Fauzi bin Abdul Rahman, 41, who is said to have accepted bribes worth around $506,107 from Xu, Hong, Lee Lian Hiang – a 55-year-old director of BuildCool Engineering – and Tan Han Leong – a 44-year-old director of Secured Retail Solutions – between March 2019 and January 2022.