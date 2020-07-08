158 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There are 158 new coronavirus patients confirmed as of Wednesday noon (July 8), taking Singapore's total to 45,298.

They include nine community cases, comprising four Singaporeans and permanent residents and five work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There are also three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, four students and a school teacher were among the 20 community cases announced.

The students are from Bedok View Secondary School, East Spring Primary School, Jurong West Primary School and Jurong West Secondary School, while the teacher is from Assumption Pathway School, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The four students are linked to household infections and were on home quarantine order before they later underwent a swab test as close contacts of their household members.

They were well when they were last in school the previous week, said the ministry.

Investigations are under way for the teacher.

MOE said that beyond existing safe management measures, the affected schools have implemented additional precautions, including thorough cleaning and disinfection of school premises.

For Bedok View Secondary School, MOE said that since the student was last in school on June 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has assessed the risk of infection for students and staff to be low and no leave of absence or home quarantine order has been issued.

But about 60 students and 10 staff each from the other four schools who were in contact with the confirmed cases were issued a 14-day leave of absence by MOE or home quarantine order by MOH.

Among the 20 new community cases announced on Tuesday are three Singaporean children: a two-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

The two younger children are contacts of a previously announced patient - a 29-year-old Indonesian woman who tested positive last Thursday - and were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on Monday.

The 11-year-old boy is a contact of another previously announced patient.

Twelve of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while eight cases are currently unlinked.

The ActiveSG gym at Jurong Lake Gardens, the StarHub outlet in Tampines Mall, as well as Great World City, Jurong Point, FairPrice Hub and Jem, are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, MOH said on Tuesday.

There were also three imported Covid-19 cases.

They comprise two Indian nationals who are dependant's pass holders and returned to Singapore from India on June 23, and a Filipino work pass holder who had returned to Singapore from the Philippines on June 19.

All three had been placed on 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving the notices.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 134 cases on Tuesday.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from the daily average of eight cases two weeks ago to the daily average of 14 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from the daily average of four cases to six over the same period.

A total of 219 patients remained in hospital on Tuesday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 3,893 were recuperating in community facilities.

With 285 cases discharged on Tuesday, 40,990 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 11.9 million people. More than 545,500 people have died.