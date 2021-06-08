158 people under investigation over illegal horse betting in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A total of 158 people here, aged between 36 and 83, are under investigation for their alleged involvement in illegal horse betting and non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Between April 24 and June 6, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions clamped down on illegal horse betting activities at multiple locations including Telok Blangah Crescent, Bukit Merah View, Serangoon Central, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Woodlands, Marsiling, and Yishun.

Housing Board officers also helped in the islandwide operation through enforcement against safe distancing breaches, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (June 8).

During the operations, cash amounting to more than $76,000, several mobile phones and documents believed to be betting records were seized.

The 147 men and 11 women are purportedly illegal bookmakers who accepted illegal horse racing bets, runners assisting the bookmakers and the gamblers who placed these bets.

Under the Betting Act, anyone who bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for not more than six months, or both.

Those found guilty of bookmaking will be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, as well as imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years.

Meanwhile, people who breach safe distancing measures may be fined between $300 and $1,000.

In more serious cases, offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for not more than six months, or both.

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against them.

The public is advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities and take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, they added.