About 15,600 first-time flat buyers have received nearly $500 million in grants under the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant since the scheme was launched in September 2019.

Of these, 7,700 bought new flats and got about $270 million in all. Another 7,900 bought resale flats, getting about $226 million in grants.

The Housing Board yesterday said it has also disbursed some $748 million under the Proximity Housing Grant scheme to about 40,200 households since August 2015.

