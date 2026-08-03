154 summonses issued to commercial vehicle drivers for offences including speeding

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More than 270 commercial vehicles were stopped for checks during the enforcement operation.

SINGAPORE – The Traffic Police (TP) issued more than 150 summonses to drivers of commercial vehicles over a three-day enforcement operation from July 20 to 22.

A total of 276 commercial vehicles were stopped for checks during the operation, with the summonses issued for offences ranging from speeding to failing to wear a seatbelt, TP said on Aug 3. Others were also nabbed for failing to keep left.

Additionally, three people aged between 34 and 47 were caught driving without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

At least 99 Land Transport Authority (LTA) related violations were also detected, including displaying improper licence plates.

These cases have been referred to LTA for further action, said TP.

If found guilty, the offenders may face jail terms and fines.

The TP issued a reminder that heavy vehicles must be fitted with speed limiters and display the corresponding labels on windscreens.

Those found exceeding speed limits are required to go for inspections to verify that their limiters are functioning properly.

Non-compliant lorries are legally prohibited from being used on roads here. Their road tax also cannot be renewed and they may face reduced insurance coverage.

Lorry owners whose vehicles were registered in or after January 2018 with a maximum laden weight of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg must also install a speed limiter by Jan 1, 2027. A list of authorised agents is available on the police force’s website.

Older lorry models registered before 2018 should have already been fitted with speed limiters before their earlier deadlines in 2026.