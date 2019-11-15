$15.3b in special transfers for Singaporeans

A sum of $15.3 billion was set aside under Budget 2019 for special transfers to meet the current and future needs of Singaporeans.

This figure was revealed yesterday in a report by a committee of MPs tasked with examining government spending.

West Coast GRC MP Foo Mee Har, who chairs the eight-member Estimates Committee, noted the "significant amount" of special transfers and urged the Government to ensure sustainability of such transfers.

The committee also asked the Ministry of Finance if there was any relationship between special transfers and Budget surpluses.

