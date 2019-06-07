1,520 strips of illegal medicines seized by ICA at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized 1,520 blister strips of illegal medicines at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (June 6).

ICA officers conducted checks on a Singapore-registered car driven by a 27-year-old man with a 40-year-old male passenger. Both men are Singaporean.

The check revealed the stash of illegal medicines concealed in the rear door panel of the car, said the ICA in a Facebook post on Friday. Each blister strip contained 10 to 14 tablets.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for investigation.

The ICA's post said that the HSA takes a serious view on anyone who brings illegal medicines that have not been evaluated or registered into Singapore. These medicines could pose health risks, as they could be adulterated or fake.

Some controlled drugs, medicinal chewing gum and oral dental gums are prohibited and are not allowed to be brought into Singapore, according to the HSA website.

The ICA said that it would continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contraband.