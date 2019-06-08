1,520 strips of illegal medicine seized at checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized 1,520 blister strips of illegal medicine at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday.

ICA officers conducted a check on a Singapore-registered car that was driven by a 27-year-old man with a 40-year-old male passenger on board. Both are Singaporeans.

The check revealed the stash of illegal medicine concealed in the rear door panel of the car, said the ICA in a Facebook post yesterday.

Each blister strip contained 10 to 14 tablets.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for investigation.

The ICA's post said that the HSA takes a serious view of anyone who brings illegal medicine that has not been evaluated or registered into Singapore.

Such medicine could pose health risks as they could be adulterated or fake.

Some controlled drugs, medicinal chewing gum and oral dental gums are prohibited and are not allowed to be brought into Singapore, according to the HSA website.

The ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband.