151 fall sick, International French School closes canteen

More than 150 students and staff from the International French School in Ang Mo Kio have contracted food poisoning after eating food from its canteen.

The cafeteria has been closed this week as a precaution, said the school.

As at noon yesterday, 151 people had reported symptoms of gastroenteritis, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency told The Straits Times.

So far, none has been hospitalised.

The school's communications director, Mr Sebastien Barnard, said the problem surfaced on Tuesday after several parents reported that their children had gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming food from the canteen.

"We ceased canteen operations immediately and are now working with our canteen supplier to conduct a full investigation into the possible causes," he added.

He said students' health was of utmost importance and that the school was taking the matter very seriously.

"We are applying extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our students," Mr Barnard noted.

The International French School has an enrolment from kindergarten age all the way through to high school.

According to its website, catering is provided by Chartwells.

The company was also involved in cases of food poisoning at the residential colleges of the National University of Singapore in 2019.