1,508 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore, continuing decline since Feb

SINGAPORE - Daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore continued to decline, with 1,508 local cases reported on Tuesday (May 3), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website.

This was lower than the 3,633 local cases reported last Tuesday (April 26) and the 4,544 on April 19.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The weekly Tuesday figure has generally been on a decline since the peak on Feb 22, when 25,731 local cases were reported.

The latest figures come a week after Singapore significantly eased Covid-19 restrictions and two weeks after nightlife businesses were allowed to fully reopen.

Hospitalisation numbers are also down since the Omicron wave peaked near the end of February.

The number of people hospitalised on Tuesday was 240 - unchanged from April 26 and down from 229 on April 19.

It exceeded 1,000 from Feb 7 to March 18, and has since decreased steadily, plunging to below 500 since the end of March.

There were no deaths from Covid-19 as at noon on Tuesday, said MOH.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio has been below one since April 23, and stood at 0.72 on Tuesday.

It refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were five patients in the intensive care unit, and 20 needed oxygen support.

Of the local cases, 1,351 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 157 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 62 new imported cases on Tuesday, of whom 13 were detected through PCR tests and 49 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,202,546 Covid-19 cases, with 1,338 deaths.

About 96 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 74 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.

