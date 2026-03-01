15,000kg of rice distributed at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre to help those in need

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A total of 15,000kg of rice will be distributed to 15 charitable organisations to help communities, such as low-income families and seniors, in need.

The initiative was launched by Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre on March 1, distributing rice as well as care bags containing groceries to beneficiary organisations and households.

The hawker centre is run by Canopy Hawkers Group, a subsidiary of Food Canopy.

The event was attended by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also adviser to Sembawang GRC Grassroots Organisations (Sembawang Central).

Canopy Hawkers Group managing director Joey Tan said the hawker centre organised the campaign and brought hawkers, sponsors and partners together to distribute the items.

“Through this initiative, we hope to nourish both bodies and hearts, and inspire more businesses and individuals to come together to support those in need,” said Mr Tan, who used to be a hawker.

“Hawkers are not just food providers, they are also pillars of the community,” he added.

Among the 15 beneficiary charities is Ascending Hope Community Services, which received 200 rice packs, each weighing 2.5kg .

The non-profit organisation’s executive director, Ms Eva Ng, said the rice will be distributed to beneficiaries such as isolated elders and low-income families living in rental flats in areas like Whampoa and Toa Payoh.

Besides helping to reduce the burden of living costs, the distribution of such food items can also help residents – especially seniors who live alone – to build social ties, she added.

Other beneficiary organisations include Kidney Dialysis Foundation, Free Food For All, Fei Yue Community Services (Simei), Singapore Christian Home and Muslimin Trust Fund Association.

During the event, 500 care bags, which include a 2.5kg rice pack, a 400g bag of salt, coffee and dipping sauce, were also distributed to ComCare and CHAS Blue Card holders.

Retiree Chan Chon Moi, 72, said the bag helps to ease her household expenses and contains useful items such as rice, a staple food.

Madam Chan added that the items are useful as she cooks about four days a week.