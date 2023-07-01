$150,000 worth of illegal codeine cough syrup seized by HSA and police; 6 men under probe

SINGAPORE - About 190 litres of illegal codeine cough syrup - enough to feed 1,000 addicts - worth $150,000, as well as more than $680,000 of cash were seized in June.

In a joint operation targeting an illegal codeine syndicate, the biggest of its kind since 2019, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and police officers from Bedok Police Division also seized 34 e-vaporisers, eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes and an assortment of pills.

The syndicate, which allegedly supplied unregistered health products like cough syrup and medicines, conducted illegal activities at various locations across the island, including at a licensed clinic in Bishan and the vicinity of Lorong 34 Geylang.

Following the operation from June 14 to 16, six men - aged between 37 and 61 - are being investigated.

They are being investigated for offences under the Health Products Act, Customs Act and Tobacco Act, said HSA, police, and Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on Saturday.

Among the six, four were arrested as suspected members of an unlawful society under the Societies Act and are being investigated for further offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the supply of codeine was allegedly obtained from the clinic in Bishan before being processed for illegal sale in Geylang at a residential unit at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

MOH is investigating the clinic in Bishan, and will take necessary enforcement actions if the investigations detect any breaches to the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act, the statement said.

The medical practitioner will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council should any professional lapses be found.