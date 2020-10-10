150,000 Singaporeans from 1- and 2-room HDB flats to get grocery vouchers under Covid-19 support package

SINGAPORE - About 150,000 adult Singaporeans living in one-room and two-room Housing Board flats will receive $150 worth of grocery vouchers by the end of October.

They will also receive another $150 in grocery vouchers in December this year, and another set worth $100 in October 2021, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Saturday (Oct 10).

The first round of voucher distribution started in Oct 1, and the vouchers will be mailed to the NRIC-registered addresses of all recipients.

This grocery voucher scheme is part of the Government's Covid-19 Care and Support Package first announced in February to cover household expenses, with lower-income households getting extra assistance.

Only those aged 21 and above will receive the vouchers, which can be used in FairPrice, Giant, Prime and Sheng Siong supermarket outlets for now.

The $300 worth of grocery vouchers issued in 2020 will expire on Dec 31 next year.

Precautions have been taken to mitigate potential theft by sending the vouchers via registered mail, which is tracked, said MOF.

Voucher recipients will get a 5 per cent discount off all Healthier Choice Symbol products when making payment with the grocery vouchers at FairPrice, Prime and Sheng Siong outlets.