1,500 vulnerable families to benefit from Deepavali gift packs

SINGAPORE - A group of some 350 volunteers under the annual Lighting Hearts Lighting Homes initiative will be distributing festive gift packs to vulnerable families from Sunday (Nov 1) to Saturday (Nov 7).

In the spirit of Deepavali, the initiative, which is in its eighth year, rallied the support of the community. Some 130 home-based bakers and festive bag packers, with help from 200 driver volunteers, raised a total of $204,000 in donations.

The aim this year is to reach out to 1,500 families. Each gift pack includes $120 cash packets, Deepavali candles, Suji cookies made by volunteers, NTUC vouchers contributed by the Singapore-Indian Development Association (Sinda), as well as handwritten notes by students from the Sinda learning centres.

Since 2018, the initiative has been partnering nursing home Sree Narayana Mission to connect with more beneficiaries in need.

Ms A. Vigneswari, 26, who was part of the organising committee, said that the initiative has seen an increase in the number of beneficiaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, and hopes to be able to help them tide through these difficult times.