150 low-income families, elderly in Yishun can redeem ready-to-cook chicken from vending machine

SINGAPORE – Part-time cleaner Rosnawati Hassim used to buy chicken only once a month when she received her [?]salary.

Now, with access to a vending machine that dispenses ready-to-cook chicken, the 45-year-old can prepare her five-year-old son’s favourite dishes about twice a week.

Launched by food charity Free Food For All on Saturday, the machine in the void deck of Block 162 in Yishun Street 11 will benefit 150 low-income families and the elderly in the area. It was rolled out in conjunction with World Kindness Day, which falls on Nov 13.

Each household is given a prepaid card that allows them to redeem seven packets of 200g of frozen marinated chicken each a month. The card will be automatically topped up at the start of every month, with plans for this to continue indefinitely.

Beneficiaries can choose from marinades such as Japanese soy garlic and pepper teriyaki, as well as chicken parts such as breast meat and wings.

The vending machine and marinated meats are fully funded by Free Food For All.

“Since the vending machine is just located downstairs, it is easy to access, especially for the older residents,” said Ms Rosnawati. “It also saves a lot of time as the nearest market is about 10 minutes’ walk away.”

The initiative, which is supported by Chong Pang Community Club, complements a community fridge that was launched at the same block in January 2020.

The fridge, which was also rolled out by Free Food For All, is stocked every week with items such as vegetables and fruit for residents. Under the initiative, the items provided are excess goods from an online grocery store, which also helps to reduce food wastage.

Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, attended the launch on Saturday. He said: “The ready-to-cook (chicken) vending machine idea is a good initiative to provide protein and other nutrients to the needy families.”

Together with the community fridge, the machine will provide “comprehensive assistance to needy families”, he added.

Ms Rosnawati said: “Chicken is very expensive now, but with this vending machine, I am happy I can feed my son his favourite meat every week.”

Apart from the vending machine, Free Food For All is collaborating with food supplier CP Foods to distribute up to 10,000 plant-based, halal bento meals to beneficiaries, including children in welfare homes and migrant workers, on Nov 12.