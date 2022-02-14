150 artefacts from three private collectors showcase new perspectives on WWII

SINGAPORE - The British and Japanese may have been on opposing ends during World War II but the relationship between the nations was not always adversarial.

In fact, soldiers from Britain and Japan fought alongside each other just four decades prior to their battle in the 1940s, as members of an eight-nation coalition that invaded the north of China in August 1900 to relieve foreign legations during the Boxer Rebellion.

A Japanese sake cup serves as evidence of the two nations' friendship in the 1900s, and will be on display to the public for the first time on Tuesday (Feb 15) as part of a new exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of Singapore's fall to the Japanese on Feb 15, 1942.

Comprising about 150 never-before-seen artefacts from three Singaporean private collectors - Mr Dave Kan, Ms Cheng Lai Yee and Mr Sng Siak Keng - the event is titled "New Light on an Old Tale".

Housed in the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) in Canning Rise, it captures many stories of individuals who fought in the war, as well as lesser known aspects of life during the war years.

Among the items on display is an inconspicuous metallic tube that tells of the atrocities and realities of the Japanese Occupation.

The tube is a standard Japanese Imperial Army issue ointment for sexually transmitted diseases, a reflection of the availability of young girls and women in comfort centres to Japanese soldiers.

Also on show is a publication with a photograph of a Japanese soldier lunging at local children with a bayonet in 1945. The children were reportedly cheering the Japanese surrender, which marked the end of the Occupation.

Mr Gabriel Seow, an exhibition tour guide, said some artefacts offer a different perspective on certain events during the war. Others reinforce known narratives.

For instance, two porcelain medals shed light on why the battle of Bukit Timah between Feb 10 and 12, 1942, was especially hard fought by the Japanese.

Pointing out that Feb 11 is Japan's National Foundation Day, he noted that it is believed that General Tomoyuki Yamashita, who led Japanese forces in their fight for Malaya, had intended to capture Singapore by that day as a gift to his nation.

The two porcelain medals on display serve as evidence of this. Both dated Feb 11, 1942, they were gifted to General Yamashita by German dictator Adolf Hitler to commemorate the capture.