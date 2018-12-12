15-year-old e-scooter rider warded in ICU after accident with bus in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old e-scooter rider was warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) after an accident with a bus on Tuesday night (Dec 11).

The police were alerted at 8.08pm to the accident, which happened at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 6 and Choa Chu Kang Link.

The boy was taken in a conscious state to the National University Hospital, the police added.

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the teenager had been crossing the junction in the rain, and suffered liver injuries from the accident. He had to be admitted into the ICU, the paper added.

His mother told Shin Min on Wednesday that her son is conscious and in a stable condition. She has never approved of her son riding e-scooters and the family does not have such personal mobility devices. But the boy borrowed his friend's e-scooter and later got into the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the SMRT bus, which was in service when it hit the teenager, was turning left at the junction when the boy rode across the pedestrian crossing on the e-scooter. The traffic light was green, in favour of the bus, when the accident occurred.

None of the passengers on the bus nor the bus driver were hurt.

When contacted, an SMRT spokesman told ST that an SMRT service 307 bus was involved in the accident on Tuesday night.

"Our immediate concern is for the well-being of the injured e-scooter rider," the spokesman said, adding that SMRT has contacted the victim's family to provide the necessary support.

The police are investigating the accident.