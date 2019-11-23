15-year-old boy arrested for peddling Ice to girl, 14

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after peddling the drug Ice to a 14-year-old girl.

The boy, who is suspected of drug trafficking, was among 70 suspects arrested for alleged drug offences during a four-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). The operation began on Monday, the CNB said.

The girl who bought the drugs was arrested earlier for suspected drug abuse.

Drugs worth $71,000 were seized in the operation, including 9g of new psychoactive substances, 20g of heroin, 704g of Ice and an Ecstasy tablet. Some of the areas covered in the operation were Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

In one case on Wednesday, officers arrested two Singaporean drug-trafficking suspects - a 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man - in a residential unit in Yishun Avenue 11.

A total of 100g of Ice, an Ecstasy tablet and a small amount of green powdery substances suspected to contain controlled drugs were found in the unit.

Drug paraphernalia such as a digital weighing scale and numerous drug smoking apparatus were also found in the unit.

In another case on Thursday, CNB officers tailed a 29-year-old Singaporean man when he left a residential block in Yishun Street 81.

The suspect's vehicle was intercepted in Mandai Road and the suspect was arrested. CNB officers recovered about 580g of Ice, a digital weighing scale and drug-related utensils from the van.

The CNB said investigations were ongoing and that the 704g of Ice seized would have fed the addiction of 402 abusers for a week.