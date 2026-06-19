15-year-old among 76 people arrested for suspected drug offences in Singapore

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More than $7,000 worth of drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation from June 15 to 19.

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old student was among 76 people arrested for suspected drug offences during an islandwide raid that saw more than $7,000 worth of drugs seized.

A total of about 97g of cannabis, 49g of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice , 7g of heroin and a small amount of Ecstasy were seized after the raid from June 15 to 19 , the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

In its statement on June 19, the drug authority added that the operation covered areas such as Chai Chee, Boon Lay, Bras Basah, Geylang, Orchard, Serangoon, Telok Blangah and Woodlands .

The 15-year-old, the youngest hauled up in the operation, was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

In one case, an operation at a residential unit near Bedok North on the morning of June 17 led to the arrest of a 57-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug-related offences. Drug paraphernalia was also seized from the unit.

On the same day, through follow-up investigations, two operations were launched at the same time and led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences and a 70-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug abuse.

A total of about 3g of Ice and a small amount of Ecstasy were seized from the 36-year-old man’s residential unit and from the 70-year-old man.

CNB separately led an enforcement operation with the police and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) at various nightspots from June 18 to 19 .

Almost 130 people at five nightlife establishments were checked during the enforcement operation, and 61 of them were tested with saliva test kits on suspicion of drug consumption.

A 26-year-old female foreign national was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

In its statement, CNB reiterated that is illegal for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to help or offer help in trafficking in a controlled drug.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.