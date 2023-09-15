15-year-old among 58 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide CNB operation

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old local student was among 58 suspected drug offenders arrested in an island-wide operation that concluded on Friday.

The anti-drug operation, which began on Monday, covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Jurong, Woodlands and Yishun, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday.

Drugs with an estimated street value of about $294,000 were seized, comprising of about 708g of heroin, 670g of Ice, 63g of cannabis, 25g of ketamine, 35 Ecstasy tablets, 11 Erimin-5 tablets, nine bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

Cash amounting to $13,390 was also seized during the operation.

Contacted, CNB said it was unable to comment further on the case involving the 15-year-old, as investigations are ongoing.

On Monday morning, CNB officers arrested a 52-year-old Singaporean man near Marsiling Road for suspected drug trafficking offences. The man was then escorted to where he stayed, which was then searched.

About 517g of Ice, 9g of ketamine, 9g of cannabis, Ecstasy tablets weighing about 10g and various drug paraphernalia were seized. CNB officers also recovered about 73g of Ice from the man’s bag.

On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Marsiling Road, and arrested a 47-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman - both Singaporeans - for suspected drug offences.

The officers forced their way into the unit after the occupants refused to open the door. About 505g of heroin and 13g of Ice were seized from the unit.

Also, a 28-year-old Singaporean man and a 31-year-old foreign woman were arrested for suspected drug offences on Tuesday evening, following investigations after anti-drug operations at a Joo Chiat nightspot on Sept 7.

The man was arrested in a hotel near Race Course Road. About 15g of ketamine, Ecstasy tablets weighing about 14g, and cash amounting to $9,300 were seized from his hotel room.

Later the same evening, the woman was arrested near Petain Road.

CNB officers then escorted both suspects to the man’s hideout near Petain Road, where they seized about 53g of cannabis.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or 250g of methamphetamine, may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.