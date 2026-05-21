15-year-old among 295 under investigation over suspected scams with more than $5 million in losses

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A total of 191 men and 104 women are under probe.

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old is among 295 people being investigated for their suspected roles in scams with reported losses of more than $5 million, following a police crackdown in the past fortnight.

The 191 men and 104 women , aged between 15 and 76, are believed to be involved in more than 750 cases of scams, said the police in a statement on May 21.

The individuals are suspected of serving as scammers or money mules in mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

They are being investigated for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The two-week operation was conducted between May 7 and May 20 , and involved officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

If convicted of cheating or money laundering, the suspects could face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Those found guilty of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Scammers and those involved in scam syndicates may face mandatory caning of at least six strokes , and up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who assist scammers by laundering proceeds, or by providing SIM cards or Singpass credentials, may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police added that individuals involved in mule-related offences could also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further scams.

Anyone with information or suspicions about such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799.