15 people with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food from The Peachy SugarMaker

SINGAPORE - Fifteen people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from The Peachy SugarMaker, a home-based business known for its cakes, biscuits and dessert tables.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Aug 13) that they were investigating the incident.

Those affected reported the symptoms after consuming the food on Aug 5 and 7.

Nine of the cases were hospitalised and are in stable condition, said the authorities in a joint statement.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has issued a direction to suspend The Peachy Sugarmaker's food business operations with effect from Friday (Aug 13). till further notice.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, adding that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Sale of Food Act or the Environmental Public Health Act.