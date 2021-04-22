15 people ill after eating food, stall suspended

Fifteen people experienced gastro-enteritis symptoms after consuming food from Kin Hoi, a food stall at 6 Holland Close known for its seafood dishes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday that they were investigating the incident. Those affected reported symptoms after consuming the food between March 28 and April 15. The authorities were notified of the most recent incident on April 19.

One case was hospitalised and has since been discharged, said the authorities in a joint statement.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has issued a directive to suspend Meetup @ 352's food business operations till further notice. Kin Hoi is registered as Meetup @ 352 on its food licence.

SFA has also prohibited Kemono, located at 171 Selegie Road, from preparing menu items, including online orders, for Kin Hoi. Kemono is a business partner of Kin Hoi and provides food preparation for its online delivery orders, in a separate facility from their own food business, said the authorities.

All food handlers at Kin Hoi must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work. Kin Hoi is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment. Kemono is required to carry out disinfection and ensure good hygiene maintenance, said the authorities.

A Kin Hoi spokesman said it is working closely with the authorities to resolve the issue pending investigations. It has shut its premises and all affected customers were contacted. "We view hygiene standards as paramount... Internally we are also tracing and checking the supply chain," he said.