Seniors made up 15 of 18 pedestrian deaths in Singapore last year

SINGAPORE - Fifteen of the 18 pedestrians who died last year were seniors above the age of 60.

They made up 83 per cent of the total pedestrian deaths, up from nearly 70 per cent in 2019.

Half of the total pedestrian deaths were the result of jaywalking, said the police on Wednesday (Feb 10) in its annual road traffic situation report.

"I think they are a really vulnerable group because as they get older, their reflexes are slower," said Superintendent Jimmy Law, commanding officer of the Traffic Police's road safety branch.

"(Through our engagement efforts), we hope to convince them to use the pedestrian crossing, for example, rather than dash across the road," he added.

The overall traffic accident numbers, however, fell last year, largely due to quieter roads during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of fatalities dropped to a record low of 85 people, a 28 per cent fall from 118 people in 2019.

Accidents resulting in injuries also decreased by 29 per cent to 5,473 cases, a drop from 7,705 cases in 2019.

But fewer vehicles on the roads might have enticed more motorists to speed, given the 3.1 per cent increase in speeding-related accidents.

There were 758 speeding-related accidents last year, up from 735 the year before.

"Speed cameras are deployed islandwide with conspicuous warning signages to alert motorists to the cameras and remind them to slow down," said the police.

"The Traffic Police also collaborates with the Land Transport Authority to display messages on their electronic boards along expressways and major roads to remind motorists not to speed," they added.

Motorists also ran fewer red lights last year, with such violations falling 16.4 per cent to 50,725, down from 60,693 last year.

Accidents involving motorcyclists continued to be a cause of concern, as they accounted for 63 per cent of the total number of fatal accidents.

The temporary closure of nightlife establishments and drinking holes as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 could also have contributed to a fall in drink-driving cases.

The police said drink-driving arrests fell by 24.2 per cent - 1,507 drivers were nabbed last year, compared with 1,987 the year before.

However, fatal drink-driving accidents went up. There were 13 fatalities recorded last year, up from seven in 2019.

"The police adopts a tough enforcement stance towards irresponsible drinking behaviour. If grievous hurt or death is caused, motorists may face imprisonment and disqualification from driving."